Encomium Trails 2024 Anambra Local Government Service Commission Week

Stakeholders, speakers, and guests have lauded the Anambra State Local Government Service Commission (ANSLGSC), led by Chairman Barr. Vincent Ifeanyi Ezeaka, for the successful completion of its week-long event. The theme for this year was “Value Rebirth Through Digital Transformation: Solution ICT Agenda,” as highlighted in a communique issued at the event’s conclusion.

The communique noted, “It’s evident that we are in a global world, and like the world experiencing great changes with ICT and globalization, the ANSLGSC is undergoing a positive transformation since the current board assumed duty.”

It praised the board members as “highly experienced, responsible, reputable, dedicated, and reliable,” emphasizing their integrity and their commitment to reviving and reorganizing the local government system for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

According to the communique, the week-long program, which commenced on June 25 at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, culminated in a joyful Thanksgiving Mass at St. Patrick’s New Cathedral, Awka. Governor Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, known for his support of workers, officially opened the event.

The program featured high-quality keynote addresses and presentations from distinguished academics, including professors and PhD holders from prestigious universities. Governor Soludo’s Special Advisers on ICT, project, and innovations also contributed significantly to the event’s success.

The communique highlighted that over 600 participants from the 21 local government areas attended the program, which included exhibitions and cultural displays. The event aimed to increase awareness about the reformed local government system, elevate the system’s standards, align local government workers with the governor’s digital transformation agenda, foster synergy between staff, government, and community members, and promote cultural values.

Local government workers expressed their enthusiasm for the event, advocating for it to become an annual occurrence. They pledged continued support for government policies and directives to enhance worker welfare and grassroots development.

Governor Soludo, impressed by the program’s organization and content, at the event also announced the provision of ₦20,000 each for transportation support to all attending staff.

These notwithstanding, the Commission addressed allegations of mismanagement and diversion of funds raised by Ekene Okoye on social media. The communique clarified that the allegations were false and aimed at tarnishing the Commission’s image. Barr. Ezeaka ordered the transport fares to be distributed to all attending local government workers as directed by the governor, and the funds were disbursed accordingly.

The communique reiterated that the funds were not meant for the Solution Vanguard or other support staff, leading to some misunderstandings among attendees, adding that the ANSLGSC condemned the allegation as baseless, while also reaffirming that Barr. Ezeaka has reputation for integrity and zero tolerance for corruption.