College Of Agriculture Bauchi Congratulates Governor Bala Mohammed On NEAPS Award

By Umar Usman Duguri

In commemoration of selfless service and jubilation for an outstanding performance on numerous services to humanity in the last five years of reign as governor of Bauchi state, the provost college of agriculture Bauchi state, Dr. Ahmad Isa Ahmed, joins well wishers to congratulate His Excellency Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on his recent Award of Excellence on Urban Renewal by the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS).

According to Dr. Ahmad, “Our Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed’s dedication to improving the urban landscape of Bauchi State through multiple urban renewal drives has significantly changed the narrative of the state to couple with the original master plan for the development of modern Bauchi state”.

Also, “His commitment to enhancing the lives of the residents of Bauchi State by rejuvenating the infrastructure and overall social amenities in urban areas serves as a landmark that attract the award by reputable patriots”.

So far, the numerous award of excellence received by the governor including the recent one is an attestation to seriousness and steadfast to develop the state as he developed Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, therefore, Dr Ahmad further commends Governor Bala Mohammed for his outstanding leadership and for being recognized by NEAPS for his contributions to public service.

“We in College of Agriculture are proud to have Governor Mohammed as a strong leader, focus to achieve goals and a partner in the development of education and the overall growth of Bauchi State”

“The College of Agriculture specifically believes that this award will serve as a motivation for Governor Mohammed to continue his lofty programs of Urban Renewal to reach it original position of leading state in the North in terms of modern infrastructure and make even greater strides towards the development of Bauchi State”.

We commend the Governor for his vision and commitment to the development of our state, and we are confident that under his leadership, Bauchi State will continue to grow and prosper.

Lastly, Dr Ahmad thanks this media outlets for dedicating itself to showcasing the legacy projects of governor Bala Mohamed since his first election through his reelection. Once again, congratulations to Governor Bala Mohammed on this well-deserved award.