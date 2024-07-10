BUA, ASR Africa-Initiative donates 30 bed hospital to Customs in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative in collaboration with BUA Group is to build 30 bed ultra medern reference hospital in Nigeria Customs Service Command in Zone D, Bauchi State.

Speaking during at the official ground breaking ceremony in Bauchi, the MD/CEO of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, Dr Obon Udoh said the state of art medical edifice is valued at five hundred million naira (N500, 000, 000). And explained that the ground breaking ceremony coming after presenting of the award to the Nigeria’s security agencies in December in 2022.

Dr Ubon Udoh (MD, ASR Africa) reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa and the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said in fulfilling the pledges made to the security agencies across Nigeria. He further stated that ASR Africa has engaged with all the beneficiaries of the security grant and is on track to ensure the implementation of all projects selected by the armed forces and security agencies.

He thanked the leadership of the Nigerian Customs Service for partnering with ASR Africa Initiative on this laudable project in Zone D Command of Bauchi State.

According to him, other beneficiaries include the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of Secret Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

In his speech, the Comptroller-General of Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of ASR Africa for the grant awarded to the agency.

He mentioned that this gesture is worthy of mention as it is the first of such a huge donation to the Nigeria Customs Service from any organization.

He added that upon assumption of Office as the CG, he deemed it fit to continue the project as the welfare of the agency’s personnel is his utmost priority. He promised that the Nigerian Customs Service is committed to ensuring adequate deployment of medical personnel for the effective use of the facility when completed.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu on his visit to the immediate past President of Nigeria in December 2022, announced a grant of 10 billion Naira to the Nigerian armed forces and security agencies. This grant, part of the Security Sector Support grant, is aimed at providing support for security agencies in the country and the armed forces to effectively and efficiently fulfill their mandate to the Nigerian people.

Other highlights of the event was a dance by the Jarawa cultural group and official ground breaking ceremony of 30 bed ultra medern reference hospital performed by the Customs Comptroller-General and MD/CEO Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative and other dignitaries.