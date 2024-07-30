Bauchi varsity promotes eleven lecturers to professorial rank

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Sa’adu Zungur University (formerly Bauchi State University) Governing Council has approved the promotion of six academic staff members to the rank of professors and five others to the rank of readers (Associate Professors) with effect from 1st October, 2023.

A statement distributed to newsmen in Bauchi by the Public Relations Officer of the varsity Awwal Hassan said “This was contained in a letter signed by A. G. Hassan PhD, Registrar and Secretary of the Council”

He said “The newly promoted Professors were introduced at the 49th regular meeting of the University Senate, held on 25th July, 2024 at the Senate chamber of the University.”

The statement gave the names of the lecture sc promoted to the rank of Professors include Dr. Mustapha Garba Muh’d of the Dept. of Islamic Studies; Professor of Islamic Studies. Dr. Shuaibu Musa Ardo of the Dept. of Islamic Studies; Professor of Islamic Studies.Dr. Jocob Itse Dabo of the Dept. of Science Education; Professor of Educational Administration. Dr. Abdussalam Murtala Alhaqiqi of the Dept. of Arabic; Professor of Arabic Rhetoric and Criticism Dr. Zubairu Abubakar Madaki of the Dept. of Islamic Studies; Professor of Islamic Studies and Dr. Sani Babayo Yana of the Dept. of Arabic; Professor of Arabic Language and Linguistics.

He said The five (5) staff promoted to the rank of Readers (Associate Professors), are, Dr Musa Adamu Wunti of the Department of Political Science; Reader in Comparative Politics and Peace Studies. Dr. Eghosa E. Elijah of the Department of Mathematical Sciences; Reader in Mathematics. Dr Baba Tanimu of the Dept. of Islamic Studies; Reader in Islamic Studies. Dr Yunusa Abubakar of the Dept. of Education Art; Reader in Sociology of Education and Dr Sani Abubakar Abdullahi of the Dept. of Arabic; Reader in Arabic Literature Education.

The Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Appointments and Promotions Committee (A&PC) Professor Fatimah Tahir disclosed that positive external assessment reports were received in respect of the promotion of the listed staff, as required by regulations of the University A&PC.

The promotions of the staff reflect the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research innovation and the professional growth of its faculty.

She sais that the promotion is a demonstration of the exceptional dedication of the respective staff to their fields of study, a significant contribution to both academic community and the broader society.

The promotion is also a testament of their hard work, research prowess, and unwavering commitment to the university’s mission and vision of fostering knowledge and development.