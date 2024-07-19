8.4 C
New York
Friday, July 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi commences documentation of mineral vendors

N/East
Bauchi to commences documentation of mineral vendors
Bauchi to commences documentation of mineral vendors

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammad Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

In its driving efforts to streamline exploration, exploitation and marketing of minerals trading, the Bauchi State Government through the Ministry of Natural Resources set to commence documentation and authentication of all mineral vendors across the State.
Contained in a press released issued by the information officer, Saleh Umar on Friday in Bauchi, said the ministry deemed it fit to establish synergy with mineral traders, vendors and processors in order to achieve sanity in the sector and for the operators to maximize benefit of their presence in the state.
The statement said that the Bauchi state Government through the Natural Resources ministry invites all Tin-shed Operators, mineral vendors and processors to come forward for orientation exercise in line with proper documentation/authentication of their operating entities, either individual or companies for data record and Tax Identification Number Issuance (TIN).

Adding that Bauchi State is engaging in this exercise to foster and boost friendly relationship, improve revenue generation, improvise flexibility for Tin-shed activities, and to ensure the halting of all illegal activities that may yield an open ground for insecurity and other vices in the state.

READ ALSO  NEDC, Group distributes 256 farm implements to farmers
According to the statement, the exercise is scheduled to commence on Monday 22th July, 2024, and will last for three months, starting from 8am to 4pm within daily working days as agreed between both parties.
- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Houthi drone strikes Tel Aviv: How significant is the attack? [Aljazeera]
Next article
Kaduna Courts Jail Two for Currency Fraud, 3 others for Internet Crimes

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Shun protest, Govt Working to Ease Hardships, Gov Zulum Urges Citizens

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.