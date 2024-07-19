Bauchi commences documentation of mineral vendors

From Mohammad Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

In its driving efforts to streamline exploration, exploitation and marketing of minerals trading, the Bauchi State Government through the Ministry of Natural Resources set to commence documentation and authentication of all mineral vendors across the State.

Contained in a press released issued by the information officer, Saleh Umar on Friday in Bauchi, said the ministry deemed it fit to establish synergy with mineral traders, vendors and processors in order to achieve sanity in the sector and for the operators to maximize benefit of their presence in the state.

The statement said that the Bauchi state Government through the Natural Resources ministry invites all Tin-shed Operators, mineral vendors and processors to come forward for orientation exercise in line with proper documentation/authentication of their operating entities, either individual or companies for data record and Tax Identification Number Issuance (TIN).

Adding that Bauchi State is engaging in this exercise to foster and boost friendly relationship, improve revenue generation, improvise flexibility for Tin-shed activities, and to ensure the halting of all illegal activities that may yield an open ground for insecurity and other vices in the state. READ ALSO NEDC, Group distributes 256 farm implements to farmers

According to the statement, the exercise is scheduled to commence on Monday 22th July, 2024, and will last for three months, starting from 8am to 4pm within daily working days as agreed between both parties.