Anambra Communities To Dismantle Illegal Structures As N60billion Amawbia – Nanka -Uga Dualisation Commences

By Okey Maduforo

Four major communities in Awka South , Anaocha , Orumba North local government areas have been directed to dismantle illegal structures that failed to observe the mandatory 45. 7 meters set back for building construction.

This is coming as the N60 Billion dualisation of Amawbia – Agulu – Uga road project takes off in the area .

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo had awarded the contract for the dualisation which would be completed in twelve months.

According to the Commissioner for Information Sir Paul Nwosu buildings or structures that respected the law on 45.7 meters would not be affected by the project.

,, however noted that buildings that failed to observe the building code would be removed but directed the owners to commence the dismantling of those buildings in good time before the heavy earth moving equipment gets to those areas.

“We are not after buildings that observed the set back of 45.7 meters but those that failed to comply and we have directed those affected property owner to remove those structures themselves and also remove their belongs ” he said

Also speaking the Commissioner for Works Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma who spoke to reporters in his office there are prices to be paid for the development of any area adding that the government of Anambra state is deliberate about connecting the state across the three Senatorial Districts of the state .

“You cannot make omulete without breaking eggs and that you did something unlawful and it has been there over the years doesn’t make it right we must stand by the law and the rule of law must prevail at all times and we feel for those that might be affected”

“This has been the issue which our people are facing I. Abuja last Lagos because they don’t ask questions and make enquiry with the relevant offices before buying lands and carrying out construction works “

“First of all we are looking at the connectivity needs of the state and you know that during the festive season you can stay in Agulu for three to four hours and Ekwulobia for six hours in a traffic and that informed the need to dualize the road”

“We are also dualizing those roads connecting the four Urban Cities for the ease of traffic and the Amawbia – Agulu – Nanka – Uga road would be completed in twelve months.

“Another one is Agulu- to Nnewi through Ozubulu to Onitsha – Owerri Express Way to ensure that connectivity” he said.

Continuing Okeoma said ” the Amawbia – Agulu – Nanka – Ekwulobia – Uga road is 34 km and being a federal highway the Federal government has taken up the construction of 4km coming from Orlu Imo state to Uga in Anambra state which leaves us with 30 km and we are already doing 2km with the Ekwulobia flyover now under construction and we are going to work on the remaining 28 km”

“The project is being executed by two contractors in order to meet up with the twelve months deadline for the completion of the road dualization” he said.