Woman Stabs Lover To Death Over N250m ‘Yahoo’ Internet Fraud Proceeds From Indonesian Victim

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command through painstaking investigation have arrested a 27-year-old young lady, named Oluchi Nzemechi of Uzoagba in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, for stabbing her partner, Kelechi Nzemechi, ‘m’, 31yrs, to death.

The Police said, On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting that her lover lured her into internet fraud aka ‘yahoo yahoo’. That on 02/06/2024, she had a heated argument with him for failing to give her a cut of an alleged 250 Million Rupiah they fraudulently obtained from a victim in Indonesia, during which she used a kitchen knife and stabbed him on the upper part of his body.

The suspect further revealed that in a bid to cover up her criminal acts, she swiftly wrote on a piece of paper; ‘you think you can eat my money and go free, I am baba for the boys, I am coming for your wife and your child including your family’ and placed it on the lifeless body of the victim and ran away from the house. She also stated that she has been living with the victim since 2019 and has a child for him.

Police said, Effort is intensified to recover the alleged 250 million Indonesia Rupiah for a possible return to the owner. The suspect is currently undergoing an investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department and will certainly be arraigned in court.

The command spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye made this known in a statement signed by him.