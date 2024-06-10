African Students, Other Migrants Forced To Join Russia In War Against Ukraine For Visa Extensions

African students and workers have been forced into joining the military in exchange for visa extensions, while convicts are being recruited from prisons.

Russia has been forcing thousands of migrants and foreign students to fight in the war against Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

Report says that some individuals have been detained and given the choice between deportation or fighting. Those who have managed to bribe officials have been able to avoid military service.

This practice According to the report, has been ongoing since the early stages of the war, with forced recruits suffering high casualty rates due to deployment in risky offensive manoeuvres.

Though, Russian Foreign Ministry is yet to comment on the Allegations.

Russia has launched a global recruitment drive, targeting 21 countries, including African nations, to enlist foreign mercenaries with lucrative bonuses and salaries.

Recruiters have also targeted migrants and students with promises of employment, only to force them to train and deploy to the front. This tactic could significantly impact the war as Russia seeks to capitalize on recent momentum.

Despite heavy losses, including over 1,200 daily casualties in May, Russia has lost an estimated 500,000 personnel since the invasion began, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Bloomberg is unable to independently verify these figures.

Putin suggested that Russia is losing around 10,000 troops per month, with Ukrainian losses being five times higher.

Despite failing to gain a battlefield advantage, Russia has intensified its bombing campaign against Kharkiv, aiming to make the city uninhabitable.

To maintain public support, Putin has avoided full-scale mobilization, instead relying on voluntary recruitment, which has attracted tens of thousands of people. However, many Nepalis and Africans have been recruited without their governments’ knowledge, with some being captured on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s allies are considering sharing intelligence on foreign fighters with affected countries. Putin also threatened “asymmetric” countermeasures against Ukraine’s Western backers.