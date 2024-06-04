8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Wikki Tourists sacks Coach Azeez Audu

Sports
Wikki Tourists sacks Coach Azeez Audu
Wikki Tourists sacks Coach Azeez Audu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

… appoints home base Bashir Sale to Head technical Crew.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Following the inability of Wikki Tourists FC Technical Adviser, Coach Azeez Audu, to meet the expectations of the Management as earlier agreed before the Commencement of the 2023/2024 football Season, the Management of the Club has announced the immediate sack of the technical adviser.

Contained in a Press statement signed and made available to sports journalists in Bauchi yesterday, by the Club’s Media Officer Nasiru Abdullahi Kobi, where it said “after careful consideration and review the 2023/2024 football Season, the club has decided to terminate the contract of our Technical Adviser (Head Coach), Mr. Azeez Audu”.

“This decision comes as a result of Mr. Azeez Audu’s inability to meet the performance targets set by the club at the beginning of the season. As a club with high ambitions and a commitment to excellence, we must take decisive action to ensure we are on track to achieve our goals”. The statement said.

According to the statement, the Management of the Club appreciate Mr. Azeez Audu for his contributions during the last football Season and therefore wish him the best in his future endeavors.

The Management of Wikki Tourists therefore directed that in the interim, the club’s Chief Coach Bashir Saleh should take over the responsibilities of the head coach before Search and engaging a substantive technical adviser.

The Management also use this opportunity to appreciate and Commend the supporters and fans of the club for their efforts in ensuring success and all its peaceful home matches. Hopping that the gesture will be extended to next football Season.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
SCUML Seals Tongyi Group for Alleged Non-compliance with Anti-money Laundering Laws
Next article
IFC Awards Access Bank ‘Best Trade Partner Bank West Africa’

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports