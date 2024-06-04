Wikki Tourists sacks Coach Azeez Audu

… appoints home base Bashir Sale to Head technical Crew.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Following the inability of Wikki Tourists FC Technical Adviser, Coach Azeez Audu, to meet the expectations of the Management as earlier agreed before the Commencement of the 2023/2024 football Season, the Management of the Club has announced the immediate sack of the technical adviser.

Contained in a Press statement signed and made available to sports journalists in Bauchi yesterday, by the Club’s Media Officer Nasiru Abdullahi Kobi, where it said “after careful consideration and review the 2023/2024 football Season, the club has decided to terminate the contract of our Technical Adviser (Head Coach), Mr. Azeez Audu”.

“This decision comes as a result of Mr. Azeez Audu’s inability to meet the performance targets set by the club at the beginning of the season. As a club with high ambitions and a commitment to excellence, we must take decisive action to ensure we are on track to achieve our goals”. The statement said.

According to the statement, the Management of the Club appreciate Mr. Azeez Audu for his contributions during the last football Season and therefore wish him the best in his future endeavors.

The Management of Wikki Tourists therefore directed that in the interim, the club’s Chief Coach Bashir Saleh should take over the responsibilities of the head coach before Search and engaging a substantive technical adviser.

The Management also use this opportunity to appreciate and Commend the supporters and fans of the club for their efforts in ensuring success and all its peaceful home matches. Hopping that the gesture will be extended to next football Season.