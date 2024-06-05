8.4 C
Trouble As OZOPOLF Raises Committee To Prevail On Samdaddy, Achonu To Withdraw Election Petitions Against Imo Gov

Achonu's Gov Bid Suffers Setback As 4,385 Labour Party Members Join PDP In Imo

The Owerri Zone Political Leaders Forum, OZOPOLF, says it will soon set up a committee of eminent leaders of Imo State to prevail on litigants in the 2023 gubernatorial election to withdraw their petitions.

Candidates of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu and Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu are challenging the declaration of state Governor Hope Uzodimma as winner of the November 11, 2023 poll.

The OZOPOLF, in a statement signed by its National Leader, Prince Charls Amadi popularly known as Charlvon and Secretary General Barr Kingsley Ononuju said the withdrawal of the petitions would give the governor ample opportunity to discharge his constitutional duties without distraction.

OZOPOLF which is championing the emergence of an indigene of Owerri Zone as Governor of Imo State in 2027 believes the withdrawal of the petitions especially by the PDP candidate who is from the zone will enhance the chances of the zone to achieve its objective.

In fact, Orlu Zone which has dominated the political firmament of Imo State has through one of its organizations, Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, led by Chief Rex Anunobi given the withdrawal of the petitions as the main condition for the workability of the revised Imo Charter of Equity.

The charter of equity stipulates that the governorship seat of Imo State rotates among the three geo-political zones of Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe.

OZOPOLF also pledged to back any indigene of Owerri Zone chosen by Governor Uzodimma to succeed him on completion of second term in 2028.

It also promised to work together with any other group of like mind in the realization of the Owerri Zone project.

It equally pledged to reach out to its allies in Orlu and Okigwe zones to support the accomplishment of its mission.

