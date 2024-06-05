Significant Progress Announced, As Commissioner Chukwuemeka Inspects Nnewi Urban Water Scheme Reactivation Project

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, has attested of significant progress in the ongoing rehabilitation and reactivation of the Nnewi Urban Water Scheme.

The Commissioner disclosed this over the weekend during an inspection of the ongoing works at the facility, where he also described the project is part of the broader initiative by Governor Chukwuma Soludo to provide reliable and sustainable water supply across Anambra State.

According to him, the water scheme, once fully operational, will greatly enhance the water supply for the residents of Nnewi and its environs.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka, during the inspection, also noted several key accomplishments and progresses so far recorded in the project.

It was also gathered that the facility has undergone extensive clearing and maintenance, including the servicing of three diesel generators and the construction and installation of ten all-in-one solar street lights to ensure adequate lighting and security.

Significant work has also been done on the surface steel tanks, which have been fitted with new vents, additional manhole covers, and have undergone desilting, washing, and anti-rust treatment before being repainted.

Furthermore, four industrial boreholes have been serviced, with comprehensive pumping tests and water quality analyses confirming their functionality, even as the elevated concrete reservoir has been reinforced and rehabilitated, including desilting and washing to ensure clean water storage.

Also at the facility, the perimeter fence has been strengthened, with collapsed sections rebuilt and the entire fence finished to enhance security, while a new set of 18 new solar panels has additionally been installed to support and improve the capacity of the existing small solar farm.

A concrete walkway in one wing of the scheme has been completed, and the entire facility, including security houses, staff quarters, offices, the generator house, pumps, and the reservoir, has been painted.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, Commissioner Chukwuemeka underscored the significance of the ongoing rehabilitation, expressing optimism that it would be completed at the record time.

“The rehabilitation of the Water Scheme is a critical step in the Solution Government’s commitment to ensuring that no part of Anambra State is left without access to clean and reliable water. The use of solar power and other eco-friendly technologies in this project aligns with our vision for a sustainable and livable homeland,” he said.

The Commissioner also stressed the need for community involvement in maintaining the facilities.

“We are not just revamping these water schemes; we are building a sustainable system that requires the active participation of the local communities. It’s essential for the community to take ownership of these facilities to ensure their longevity and functionality,” he emphasized.

In an interview with this reporter, a stakeholder in the community, Mr. Chukwuka Igwegbe, expressed their gratitude to Governor Soludo and the State Ministry of Power and Water Resources, while also assuring of the community’s cooperation with the government and their support towards the continuos success of the project and the maintenance of the facility.

“We are committed to working with the government to ensure that this project is well protected, to serve our people effectively. The benefits of having a gigantic project as this and even reliable water supply generally cannot be overstated, and we will do our part to ensure we protect this valuable resource,” Mr. Igwegbe said.

More photos from the inspection: