DANGER: Man Raises Alarm, As Scrap Dealers Sell Some Parts of Second Niger Bridge

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A social commentator, popularly known as Lord Zeus, has raised an alarm and called for urgent action over the illegal activities of scrap dealers and vandals on the Second Niger Bridge in Anambra State.

Zeus raised the alarm in a viral video currently trending on social media, in which he also revealed the risky and unsafe conditions of the Bridge for use, especially at night, when the already vandalized portion may not be seen or noticed early enough by drivers.

In the video shared on Monday, Zeus, standing on the bridge, urged drivers to be extremely cautious of the vandalized portion, especially at night. He also showed a metal that was just removed from the Bridge, about to be moved away by the vandals.

Observations also revealed that some of the heavy expansion joints used to absorb the thermal expansions in the Bridge had earlier been removed and moved away, thereby creating dangerous openings at various points.

“This is the new bridge the Federal Government constructed for the good of the people, but some vandals have uprooted and vandalized the railings that connect the bridge thereby subjecting unsuspecting drivers to danger, especially at night,” Zeus said.

“No vehicle will avoid getting stuck in these gaps, especially at night. Vandals have been stealing the expensive railings and selling them. This is unacceptable. Drivers must be alert when crossing the bridge at night. We don’t know whom to report this to,” he added.

When contacted about the issue, Anambra State police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the command is aware of the video and has initiated an investigation.

“The Command is aware of the video and has directed the DPO covering the area to investigate. This is to ascertain the true development there. Please, let’s be calm,” he stated.

Recall that the Anambra State Police Command had, in September 2023, arrested five persons in connection with the vandalization of the Second Niger Bridge, and who also led the Police operatives to the people buying the items from them, and who were also arrested.