Northern group reports Ododo to Tinubu for interfering in EFCC’s trial of Bello

Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has reported Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State, to President Bola Tinubu, for interfering in the trial of former Governor Yahaya Bello, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged graft.

NEYGA Spokesperson, Ibrahim Dan-Musa, in a statement yesterday, advised Ododo not to abuse his immunity by shielding Bello and lobby influential figures in Abuja for his protection.

Dan-Musa warned that if the obstruction continues, it would set a dangerous precedent.

“Corruption must not be allowed to fight back and undermine our collective efforts to build a just and equitable society,” he said.

According to him, a man who has been declared wanted by relevant government agencies is enjoying such privilege.

He said: “What a lawless situation we find ourselves in under the wrathful eye of the APC federal government.

“The people of Kogi State must reject politicians who prioritize personal interests over citizens’ welfare and to demand accountability and transparency from their leaders.”

He reiterated its support for the EFCC and its commitment to fighting corruption at all levels, vowing to monitor the situation in Kogi State closely.

“Unity and solidarity are crucial in overcoming corruption and building a better future for all,” he concluded.