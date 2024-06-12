Imo: Police Raise Tactical Squad To Apprehend Killers Of Cops

The Imo State Police Command has deployed its Special Tactical Squad to fish out the hoodlums responsible for the killing of police mobile operatives at Akabo in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

The officers were conducting stop-and-search at Akabo Community on Tuesday June 11 when they were shot dead by unknown gunmen which police claimed were members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB

A statement signed by the spokesman of the Command, Henry Okoye disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma together with DC Operations had visited the scene for on-the-soot assessment of the incident.

Okoye said intense operation was ongoing in the area for possible apprehension and prosecution of the hoodlums who perpetrated the dastardly act.

He added that the Commissioner of Police has tasked the investigation team to carry out a comprehensive investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the attack.

Meanwhile, the lifeless bodies of the officers and a civilian had been recovered and deposited in a mortuary for preservation.

While commiserating with the families of the slain officers, the Commissioner of Police assured them that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the culprits were brought to book.