Five Storey Building Collapse In Onitsha, 3 Rescued

By Okey Maduforo Awka

À five Storey building on Wednesday morning collapsed in Onitsha North local government area of Anambra state.

Though it is not clear at the moment if there are deaths but three persons were said to have been rescued immediately the incident occurred.

The building which is situated along Dennis Memorial Grammar School DMGS Onitsha North local government collapsed on Wednesday morning and according to an eye witness account;

“We were standing opposite the building before we heard that noise but we could not run to the building because it was collapsing at that moment but three persons who would have been trapped in the building were rescued with minor injuries” the witness reported.

Few hours after the collapse the former Chairman of Onitsha South local government area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji came to the site with an escalator to assist in rescue operations which was on the directive of Gov Charles Soludo who was away on an official assignment.

According to Orji ;

“This is the problem that we have been talking about both in Onitsha South and Onitsha North local government areas”

“Look at the building and you will discover that the building was bound to collapse “

“This building is on less than half plot of land and the soil is too weak yet they went and built a five storey building on top of it”

“I had to rush here to assist and I got a call from the governor to see to it that there are no lost of lives but we learnt that three persons were rescued.