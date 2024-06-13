8.4 C
I Was Beaten To A Pulp By My Abductors, Imo Man Laments

Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

A kidnap victim Ikechukwu Anyaegbu says he received from his captors merciless beating throughout the five days he spent in captivity.

Anyaegbu, a native of Irete Community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State was kidnapped on Tuesday, June 4 while riding on a motorcycle from Irete to Umuguma to show a prospective buyer of a plot of land for sale.

According to him, as he was riding with the prospective buyer, kidnappers who are of Fulani stock emerged suddenly from the bush.

He said while attempting to outmanoeuvre them, his bike fell and the hoodlums caught him while his companion managed to escape to inform the Anyaegbu family of the incident.

Ikechukwu, a 38-year-old father of three said: “On the morning of Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, I was riding my bike to show someone a plot of land for sale.

“Suddenly, some Fulani men emerged from the bush and apprehended me. My bike fell, and the other person I was with ran away. The armed men forced me into the bush, beating me as we moved.

“For five days, they fed me parboiled rice and bread. I was blindfolded during the day and saw another captive at night.

“The herders, seven in number, continuously beat us. It felt like a journey of no return, but by God’s mercy, they released us after receiving a ransom of ₦2 million.”

Ikechukwu was freed after his captors fleeced his family of N2million.

It was gathered that the police was promptly informed of Ikechukwu’s kidnap and the police promised to rescue him but eventually didn’t.

Five days later, precisely on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, the Anyaegbu family erupted in jubilation as they celebrated Ikechukwu’s release.

Upon release, a weak and wearied Ikechukwu had to undergo medical care.

