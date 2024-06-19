Governing Council: Soludo Inaugurates Bianca, Odinkalu, Others

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The recently-announced members of the Governing Council of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra State have been inaugurated by the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

It was gathered that the inauguration ceremony, which the Governor performed on Wednesday, June 19, at the Chambers of the Anambra State Executive Council, in Government House, Awka, the state capital, occurred barely two weeks after his appointment of the Governing Council Members.

It would be recalled that the Governor had, on June 4th, announced, for the University, a 5-man Governing Council, headed by former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman.

Other members of the Council, as were announced by the Governor, also include: the wife of the late Biafran Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu; Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme; Chief Christopher Ndubuisi; H.R.H, Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume of Omor; and AIG Chris Ezike (Rtd.).

Also present during the inauguration on Wednesday were the University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha; Senate Representative to the Council, who include: Prof. K.K. Nwozo, Prof. Angela Nwamuo, Prof. C.C Chukwueloka, Prof. Obi Emeka, and Prof. Anselem Nweke; as well as the Congregation Representative to the Council, who include: Prof. M.N Chendo, and Mrs. Eucharia Abafor.

Inaugurating the Council, Governor Soludo, who highlighted their terms of reference to include managing and superintending in matters concerning the University, promoting the interests, purposes and objectives of the institution, having the custody and control of all the property, among others, further expressed optimism on the ability of the members to deliver optimally and excellently.

The Governor, while calling for a concerted effort in addressing social vices among youths in the state, also reminded the members that they were very specially selected, while also charging them to bring their wealth of experience into bearing, to distinguish and propel the University to a greater height above its contemporaries.

Others who spoke at the event include the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Omenugha; as well as the Governing Council Chairman, Prof. Odinkalu, among others.

Formal inauguration of the Governing Council Members by the Governor formed the high points of the event.