Enugu LP candidate alleges plot to commit him to prison, disobedience to NJC

The Labour Party, LP, candidate for Enugu South Rural Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Bright Ngene has cried out for interventions against an alleged plot and conspiracy by the Executive and Judiciary arms of the state government to commit him to prison for insisting on the mandate he was given during the March 18 2023 House of Assembly Election, where he was declared winner.

In a Save My Soul alarm he raised in Enugu, on Monday, Ngene disclosed that both the Chief Judge of Enugu state, Justice A. R Ozoemena; the deputy Chief Chief Registrar of the state High Court, Chijioke Agbo and a Magistrate, E. D Onwu have colluded to terminate his political and legal careers by employing impunity to disobey the National Judicial Council, NJC, interventions to stay action a charge against him (Ngene) and two others until the matter is determined by the NJC.

Ngene of the Labour Party was declared winner of last year’s Enugu South Rural Constituency election and was sworn into the House of Assembly but was aborted by the court in a petition by his rival, Hon Sam Ngene of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Re-run elections for the disputed eight polling units in the Constituency have held twice but inconclusive, while the scheduled third time re-run of June 8 was cancelled without notice to the LP candidate.

In his petition to the NJC, Ngene alleged that, “there is corruptive agreement between the Honourable Chief Judge of Enugu State, His Lordship A. R Ozoemena, the Deputy Chief Registrar N.L Chijioke Agbo, His Worship E. D Onwu, Esq and the Enugu State government to at all cost or willy nilly put me behind bars before a re-run is conducted over my seat in the Enugu State House of Assembly.

“Otherwise, why are these parties applying impunity in continuing with the trial when the NJC has accepted custody of the matter. The ideal thing is that parties in this matter should relax for NJC to make a determination but they are rushing the matter to put me behind the bars and go ahead to conduct the re-run election.

“I seek the NJC to save me from oppression, persecution and impeding wrongful conviction bathed by corruption and obvious abuse of judicial office and power .

“Unless the National Judicial Council intervenes, the Honourable Chief Judge of Enugu State, the Deputy Chief Registrar and His Worship E. D Onwu will wrongfully and corruptly destroy my ambition to to continue to be in the House of Assembly of Enugu State and dent my political and legal career with conviction,” Ngene petitioned.