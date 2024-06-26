8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Search
Subscribe

EFCC Arrests Fake Military Officers for Impersonating CDS

Crime
EFCC Arrests Fake Military Officers for Impersonating CDS
EFCC Arrests Fake Military Officers for Impersonating CDS

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 arrested Dennis Baba Wdony, Wycliffe Midala and Samuel Kayode Melaye for allegedly parading themselves as military officers and using the office of the Chief of Defence Staff to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through fake contract awards.

EFCC Arrests Fake Military Officers for Impersonating CDS

EFCC Arrests Fake Military Officers for Impersonating CDS

Investigations showed that the suspects operate a three-man syndicate which advertise fake bids for contracts in the office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

Their arrest followed multiple petitions received by the Commission in respect of their fraudulent activities. In one of the petitions, a victim claimed a loss of N21 million to their antics.

READ ALSO  Aboki Okada Riders Kill Traffic Warden, Use Their Bikes to Run over His Corpse on the Express (Video)

They will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Gov Bala Mohammed welcomes Nigeria Army’s efforts to modernize it’s operations
Next article
How We Supplied Obiano Cash from State’s Security Votes – Witnesses

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Illegal Detention: Court Awards N10m Damages Against Popular Archbishop, Frees Detainee

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports