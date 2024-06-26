EFCC Arrests Fake Military Officers for Impersonating CDS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 arrested Dennis Baba Wdony, Wycliffe Midala and Samuel Kayode Melaye for allegedly parading themselves as military officers and using the office of the Chief of Defence Staff to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through fake contract awards.

Investigations showed that the suspects operate a three-man syndicate which advertise fake bids for contracts in the office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

Their arrest followed multiple petitions received by the Commission in respect of their fraudulent activities. In one of the petitions, a victim claimed a loss of N21 million to their antics.

They will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.