Dead Body of Newborn Baby Dumped in Sack Bag in Anambra, Police React

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The dead body of a newborn baby has been dumped in a worn-out sack bag in Anambra State.

The unidentified corpse, which was folded in a wrapper, was seen on Sunday along the Ifite axis of the Aroma Junction, Awka, the capital city of the State where it was dumped.

Although, the mother of the child was not found, speculations abound that the little baby might have been killed before it was dumped. This has also sparked off a chain of reactions from passersby who condemned the act, while also blaming and raining curses on the mother of the child and the masterminds of the evil act.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the details and circumstances surrounding such disgusting and condemnable act.

According to a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday, June 2, by the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, preliminary investigations reveal the child should be a day old and that the body has been recovered, while the Police are currently working with some eyewitness information at the scene for possible arrest of the perpetrator.

“To this end, the CP decries moral decay in Society and describes the act as ungodly, barbaric, and inhuman. He also urges Parents/Guardians to pay greater attention to children/wards and call on anyone with useful information that can aid the investigation to come forward to the Police Command headquarters in this regard.

“You can call the Command Control Room number at 07039194332 or the PPRO at 08039334002,” he said.