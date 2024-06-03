578 Nigerian Youths Languish In Republic Of Benin Prisons

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, says a total of 578 Nigerian youths are languishing in different prisons in Republic of Benin.

The Council disclosed this in a petition it submitted to the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions.

National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) Igboayaka O Igboayaka submittted the petition in Abuja.

Igboayaka said the Nigerians were illegally arrested and detained in D’Akpro Misserete and Cotonou Prisons.

Recall that on 30th April 2023 the Council informed the House Committee on Public Petitions that 5,000 Nigerian youths are held captive in 13 different prisons in Republic of Benin.

During the second summon at Public Petition Committee Hearing Room National Assembly Abuja on 23rd May 2024, the Chairman House Committee on Public Petitions, Mike Etaba adopted the list of 578 detainees from OYC as a working document that will aid in investigation and intervention of federal government in the matter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs which pleaded for more time on 30th April 2024 during the first summon in order to reach the Benin Republic Government couldn’t show up at the 23rd May sitting.

Addressing the committee, Igboayaka urged the committee to accept the list of 578 detainees as a working document, a request granted by the Committee.

Etaba thereafter sommoned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to appear before the committee at the next sitting, for a feedback on its interface with the Benin Republic authorities.