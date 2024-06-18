BREAKING: Police Confirm Killings In Rivers LGA Crisis, Take Over All Secretariats

The Rivers State Police Command has taken over all the 23 Local Government Area secretariats.

Police Public Relation Officer in the state, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday evening.

She attributed this to the breakdown of law and order in the various Local Government Council Secretariats.

Daily Trust had reported how youths invaded the councils following the expiration of the tenures of the chairmen, who vowed not to leave because the pro-Wike faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly had extended their tenures by six months.

However, Governor Siminalayi Fubara directed all the chairmen to hand over to the Heads of Administration in their respective LGAs.

Following the directives, supporters of the two Political camps stormed LGAs secretariats, leading to violence in some places.

At least two deaths were recorded at Eberi-Omuma, Omuma LGA, where a Police officer and a vigilante were killed.

The PPRO said to forestall more bloodshed and prevent a further breakdown of law and order, the Police took over all the 23 Council Secretariat and some critical government infrastructure in the state.

She said conventional police officers and anti-riot police officers had been deployed in the facilities and warned that the command would not hesitate to impose the full weight of the law on anyone whose intent is to cause mayhem.

“We also wish to ask the law-abiding residents and visitors in the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear. We are resolved to carry out our constitutional duty of protecting lives and property,” Koko stated.

Earlier, Fubara met with heads of security agencies at Government House, Port Harcourt.

After the meeting, the governor raised the alarm that there were plots to crack down on his supporters.

He vowed to resist such move, saying he would lead the move to resist such arrests.

Source: Daily Trust