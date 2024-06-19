Anambra LP guber hopeful extols Peter Obi’s virtues

Labour Party (LP) governorship in the 2025 Anambra election, Mr Paul Orajiaka has extolled the virtues of the presidential candidate for the party in the last general elections, Mr Peter Obi.

The guber hopeful during an interactive session with journalists in Awka described Peter Obi as a symbol of value, integrity, morals, and decency.

He said that he actually left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined Labour Party (LP) to identify with such good traits that the former Anambra State governor symbolizes.

“What he did in his eight years of administration in Anambra is still a benchmark for good governance in the country.

“I decided to move to the Labour Party because of the presence of Mr Peter Obi in the party, LP is a platform that has a sense of purpose and more desire for genuine change.

“It’s a movement that is trying to bring out the best of Nigerians to run for elective offices so that when we have a critical mass of good people, we can change the system.

“My philosophy is that if a system isn’t working, you move to another system that works and propels you to achieve your desire to engineer positive change in society.

“I didn’t want to be tied in any way to anything that has to do with a regional arrangement. That is why I didn’t choose APGA. Then, the other parties have so much similarity with what I experienced in APC.

“LP is a peoples’ movement that has revived the consciousness of the masses that together we can do better and dislodge the old order.

Asked on the lessions he learnt as a former Governorship aspirant, Mr Orajiaka said that he learnt to his charging that political structure and not the rich manifesto determines the fate of aspirants.

“One of the lessons I learnt from running for elective office is that you may be passionate about serving, but the political structures in place have a way of determining your fate.

“You can have all the zeal but when the guys at the top of the party hierarchy step in, you will find out that your whole efforts and desire comes to naught.

“So, what it tells you is that, it’s not just about you having the will, it’s about you being able to fight a system that is perpetually, wanting to keep the best of the candidates out of the race,” Mr Orajiaka said.

The LP Stalwart said that partisan politics should go beyond the depth of candidate’s pocket but knowledge and what a candidate is bringing on board. But what we’re still playing today in Nigeria is money politics.

“We should be able to bring the candidates before the party members and ask them to choose among them, the best candidates. I think on the national and state level, there’s been too much money influence in the system.

“Not even when I was running for the governor of Anambra State under the APC, I always tell them that in as much as I have a desire to become the governor, I would never allow my ambition to becloud the party’s victory.

“The problem I had with APC was because I felt cheated. I felt the right thing had not been done. If the APC had conducted a free and fair primary and I failed to clinch the ticket, I would never have left the party. I am in LP now and I desire to work for the success of the party,” Mr Orajiaka stressed.

He said that he would be cool if he picks the LP’s ticket to run for Anambra State governorship come 2025, but promised to support whoever emerges under free and fair party primaries.

“The structure we built back then is still in place. We are still meeting regularly and strategizing for the next election circle. Unlike others, our flagbearer has remained active in the political scene. Mr Peter Obi has continued to move around, engaging and consulting people.

“The reactions we get during our engagements are a clear manifestation that Nigerians are still yearning for good governance. We will not lose faith because we are sure that salvation will come one day,” he pointed out.

Asked to comment on the performance of Gov Charles Soludo after two years in office, the LP guber hopeful said that he Is not impressed with what he has done.

“Ndi-Anambra expected more from Gov Soludo based on his pedigree as a former CBN Governor. What we are getting from him after two years in office, is more talks and less action.

“Governance goes beyond those pedigrees or those CVs that he’s brandishing. There is more to it. The practicality of what we are seeing on the ground does not attest to or match those titles. From what we have seen, Anambra indigenes deserve more than they are currently getting,” the LP Guber hopeful declared.

Mr Orajiaka however pleadged to run a responsive and responsible administration, all Ndi-Anambra would be proud of, if he becomes the governor of the state.