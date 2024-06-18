Anambra Albinos lament rising cases of skin cancer scourge amongst members, seek govt, individual supports

By Chuks Eke

Members of the Anambra State Albinism Association, ASAA have lamented over the rising cases skin cancer scourge among their members.

The group said the disease has killed more that a dozen of its members and currently four of them are down with the disease.

To this end, the group is calling on the state government, relevant agencies and other organisations to support them and provide medical aids to albinos suffering from skin cancer.

Speaking during its 2024 International Albinism Awareness and launching of medical trust fund held at Awka, the Anambra State capital, the state Chairman of ASAA, Ben Orizu, further lamented that they have lost four members who suffered from skin cancer due to exposure to hazardous weather and poor medical attention.

Orizu said individuals with albinism often face significant challenges, including visual impairment, increased risk of skin cancer and social stigmatisation because of lack of protective care against sun and isolation from the society.

He said, “We stand together to change the narrative and create a more inclusive and supportive environment. The lack of specialised care and support have caused us immense losses, as we have tragically lost four individuals to skin cancer within the past two years.

“This is why we have launched the Anambra State Albanian Medical Trust Fund. This fund will provide access to essential medicare, provision of assistive devices, and other resources that will enhance the quality of life for individuals living with albinism in our state.”

He listed some of their late members as Mr Enemuo Ifeanyi, aged 27 (2021); Mr Peter Raymond, 25 (2022); Ms Ekemezie Precious, 24 (2023); and Ms Abuone Ijeoma, 46 (2024).

The ASAA chairman equally solicited for monetary support for their member, Mr Joseph Okoye currently seeking N1.5m for his chemotherapy, saying that his skin cancer is presently at the advanced stage.

Contributing, the Anambra State Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Ugochukwu Okeke, urged the state government to formulate policies capable of addressing the needs of people living with albinism.

The notable policies, according to Okeke, should include allowing albinos to occupy front seats in classrooms for improved visions, wearing of long-sleeves, hats, among others.

Also speaking, a consultant Dermatologist, Dr Chetanna Anaje, urged ASAA to always seek medical attention for quick detention and cure of cancer and other ailments.

Anaje advised people living with albinism to avoid sun from 10am to 6pm, adding that they should apply cream, wear protective dressing, use umbrella, sun glasses, among others.

On his part, the Director, Centre for Disability and Special Needs Research at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Emeka Obiozor, urged albinos to constantly take care of themselves, as well as to include exercises in their daily routine.

Obiozor, who assured that his centre would assist people with Albinism in securing admission, including admission into academic or provision of skills acquisition to desired members.

The Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Youth Empowerment, Dr Nelson Omenugha, encouraged them to remain steadfast and assured that they would always benefit from the government programmes and policies.

Professor of Public Health from UNIZIK, Prof. Dennis Aribodor, pledged to support the group to realise their aims and objectives while the Managing Director of Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, enrolled 70 members of the group in insurance for free, through his representative, Dr Ifediora Ngozika.