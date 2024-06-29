33 Artillery Brigade emerges winner of competition for WOs, SNCOs

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The 33 Artillery Brigade Shadawanka Bauchi has emerged winner in the 3 Division Inter-Brigade competation for Warrant Officers and Senior Non-commissioned Officers 2024.

The competition was held at 33 Artillery Brigade Shadawanka Barracks among 6 formations under 3 Division Nigerian Army.

Announcing the results after four days of the keen contested competition by Lt Col. Stephen Ajakaiye the Chief Umpire said 33 Artillery Brigade emerged winners of the competition.

Ajakaye said The formations participated in various activities such as Drill competition, Combat Swimming competition, Map Reading and Navigation competition, firing competition as well as Combat run and Obstacle Crossing competition.

He said that the 23 Brigade of Nigerian Army Yola came second followed by 43 Engineering Brigade Jos while 6 brigade Taraba come fourth, and 3 Division Garrison Jos come fifth while 53 Signals brigade Jos come six’s

The award prizes were given to Warrant Officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers who performed exceptional during the competition.

The prices were in two categories, Male and Female category.

Trophies were presented to winners in each event as well as in overall performance in the competition.53 Signals brigade Jos was presented with a wooden spoon having emerged six’s position.

Speaking after the presentation of trophies, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Maj Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar said the aim and objectives of the competition had been achieved.

He stressed the importance of training in the Army and explained that the competition was to make the officers combat ready.

Abubakar who was represented by Brigadier General Emmanuel Egbe brigade Commander 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi said the objective of the competition was strengthen relationship and Comradeship among the military , and to improve leadership traits, organizational ability and inculcate initiatives in the stipulated rank bracket of WOs and SNCOs in the Division.

‘It is pertinent to state that apart from competing among yourselves, the competition has also fostered esprit-de-corps we all desire to achieve and perform your responsibilities for the nation,” Abubakar said.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi who was represented by Alhaji Abdulhamid Bununu, Commissioner for Internal security appreciated the Nigeria Military for securing the nation for numerous security challenges.

He assured that the administration of Gov Bala Mohammed would continue to support security agencies for their doggedness to keep the country safe.

He commended the troops for their outstanding performance at the inter-brigade competition.

Governor expressed optimism that the competition has prepared the officers for the tasks ahead and appreciated participants and officials for their contributions towards the success of the games.