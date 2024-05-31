Vehicle, Guns, Charms, Others Recovered, As Hunters Bust Kidnappers’ Den in Anambra

BY RAYMOND OZOJI, Awka

The Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Anambra State Command has busted kidnappers’ den discovered in Anam forest Anambra-West Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the operation which was carried out in the afternoon of 31st May, 2024 the Deputy Commander-General of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (Technical Services) Amb. Dr. John Metchie said acting on intelligence, D.O Odanike and Ojukwu led operations into the forest.

Metchie said officers of the NHFSS traversed the deepest parts of the forest only to find an abandoned Toyota Sienna vehicle and other weapons of mass destruction which includes a pistol, one AK47 rifle, locally fabricated guns, assorted vehicle plate numbers, charms and other incriminating items.

The DCG technical services who thanked D.O Odanike and Ojukwu as well as other officers of the Anambra State Command for the operation, described hunters as a missing link in the nation’s security architecture, stressing that it was time the Nigerian government gave hunters their due recognition in the polity.

DCG Metchie also extended commendations to the Southeast Commander of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) ACG Mark Okemefuna Okonkwo for his commitments and dedications in ensuring that officers of the NHFSS in the zone executed their assignments diligently and most professionally.

He also saluted the courage and intrepidity of the Commander-General of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Dr. Joshua Osatimehin, who was in Anambra State recently to honour Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s wife with the prestigious award of Patroness the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service.

Meanwhile the DCG technical services also reiterated the fact that officers of the state command of the NHFSS were still on trail of the suspected kidnappers who abandoned the vehicle and other items found in the forest.

He equally stated that the vehicle and items have been handed over to the Area Command of the Nigeria Police for further actions.