Cameroon Military Gunboat Capsize During Exchange of Gunfire With Biafra separatists in Bakassi

Nine persons have been reportedly Kiilled as explosion rocks Abana

No fewer than 9 members of the Joint Border Patrol has been killed near the Ikang waterways of the Bakassi Peninsula this afternoon, the breaking information said separatists buried explosives at the exit route of Abana, reliable information confirmed that separatists believe to be the Dragon Fighter Marine buried the bomb at midnight in the area.

Meanwhile, a military gunboat belonging to the Rapid d’intervention Battalions, BIR, have capsized at Idabato high sea during an exchange of gunfire between government forces and the Black Marine.

No casualties yet as at the time of this report.