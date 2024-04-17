8.4 C
Imo State University Registrar, Julius Osuagwu In ICPC Net Over Corruption, Criminal Allegations

Crime
Allegation of corruption and criminal activities in Imo State University, Owerri is said to have dragged Mr. Julius Uzodimma Osuagwu, who is the registrar of the institution and few other top staff members of the institution into the net of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ( ICPC).

Osuagwu as at the time of filing this report is under interrogation at the Abuja head Office of the Anti craft Agency on Monday and Tuesday of April 16-17, 2024.

A very reliable source who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity revealed that Osuagwu amongst other syndicates would be charged to Court if found guilty by the commission over the allegations of corrupt practices and fraud.

This development is said to have caused tension in the university, following impartial Observers report on Monday.

The office of the registrar, under Osuagwu and his counterpart Bursar, Fidelis Njoku were linked to Multi-million naira extortion and fraud allegedly going on in Imo State University.

When pushed further, to get details of other suspects behind the Crime, a source in the university told Impartial Observers that the commission (ICPC) will shall do justice to that.

An authority in the institution also told Impartial Observers on condition of anonymity that those behind the corruption and fraudulent activities in the institution will not go unpunished.

It was further alleged that the registrar’s office under Mr. Osuagwu in Conspiracy with top authorities in the school fraudulently sold admission worth millions of naira to over a thousand aspirants seeking to be admitted into Imo State University in the year 2023.

Efforts made to contact the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr. Ralph Njoku to get their own side of the story was proofed abortive.
With serials of phone calls and messages, but he refused to answer.

Meanwhile, the information unit of the ICPC is yet to make any official statement concerning the case.

