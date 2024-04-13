10th Year Anniversary of Chibok Girls Abduction: UNIZIK FM, UNICEF Plan Media and Student Summit in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As part of activities to observe the 10 years anniversary of the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from a government secondary school in Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents, an Anambra-based radio station, UNIZIK 94.1 FM, has slated a one-day Media and Student Summit for interaction and brainstorming on topical issues of concern, vis-a-vis security of school children in the country.

Themed “Creating Security for Our Students”, the Summit is organized in collaboration with the Enugu Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and is slated to hold on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Auditorium in Awka, Anambra State capital, starting at 10.am.

According to information made available to newsmen in Awka, the event will feature a special presentation by the Director of the UNIZIK FM Radio, Prof. Ifeoma Dunu, among other resource persons.

It was further gathered that the Dean of Student Affairs, UNIZIK, Prof. Chinonso Achebe, will present his lecture on ‘The Role of Government and School Management in Ensuring a Safe Space for Students’; while the institution’s Chief Security Officer, Ken Chukwurah, will speak on ‘Safety Tips for Students’.

Similarly, the topic, ‘Strategies for Making Our School Safe’, will be dissected at the event by former Head of Department of Mass Communication in the University, Prof. Cornelius Ukwueze; even as the Deputy Director of UNIZIK FM, Prof. Bentina Mathias speak on ‘Challenges of Making Our School Safe’; while the Head of Department of Mass Communication in the school, Dr. Chioma Agbasimelo, will educate the guests on the progress and situation of the school security.

According to the organizers, also expected at the occasion is the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Frank-Collins Okafor, among other top scholars in the field of communication and media practice.