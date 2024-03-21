Ramadan Palliative: Bauchi Gov’t Distributes 110,000 Bags of Food Items

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has commenced distribution of one hundred and ten thousand bags of food items across the twenty local government areas of the state.

The items to be distributed include forty thousand bags of Maize, forty thousand bags of millet, twenty thousand bags of Rice, and ten thousand bags of Suger.

The exercise which is a collaboration between the state and federal government is targeting beneficiaries across all the three hundred and twenty three wards in the State as Ramadan Palliative.

Inaugurating the exercise today at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said the move was aimed at ensuring citizens have access to relieve materials to alleviate their suffering.

Governor Bala said over two billion naira was expended in procuring the items noted that a high powered committee has been constituted to ensure judicious distribution of the palliative.

Governor Bala solicited for more support and prayers towards overcoming the current economic hardship,and expressed his commitment to the welfare of citizens

The state Commissioner Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka said the palliative would also be distributed to civil servants, security personnel, civil society organizations, orphans and Vulnerable groups.