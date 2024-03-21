8.4 C
New York
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Ramadan Palliative: Bauchi Gov’t Distributes 110,000 Bags of Food Items

N/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has commenced distribution of one hundred and ten thousand bags of food items across the twenty local government areas of the state.

The items to be distributed include forty thousand bags of Maize, forty thousand bags of millet, twenty thousand bags of Rice, and ten thousand bags of Suger.

The exercise which is a collaboration between the state and federal government is targeting beneficiaries across all the three hundred and twenty three wards in the State as Ramadan Palliative.

Inaugurating the exercise today at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said the move was aimed at ensuring citizens have access to relieve materials to alleviate their suffering.

READ ALSO  We’re with Senator Ningi, We‘ll Persist in Championing Him Against Adversity- Gov. Bala Mohammed 

Governor Bala said over two billion naira was expended in procuring the items noted that a high powered committee has been constituted to ensure judicious distribution of the palliative.

Governor Bala solicited for more support and prayers towards overcoming the current economic hardship,and expressed his commitment to the welfare of citizens

The state Commissioner Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka said the palliative would also be distributed to civil servants, security personnel, civil society organizations, orphans and Vulnerable groups.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
S3X SCANDAL: Synagogue Prophet Not Caught With Another Man’s Wife – Says Church Elders, Rumormongers

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Suspected motorcycle thief set ablaze by angry mob in Bauchi 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.