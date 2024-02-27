Sokoto Najmil Islamiyya graduates 66 Students, seeks govt , others support

By Umar Ado Sokoto

In Sokoto, 66 students comprising 39 females and 27 male, graduated at the Madarastu Najmil Huda Al-Islamiyya, Mabera Sabon Gida, Sokoto 5th edition ceremony.

Two among the graduands memorised the Holy Quran while ten memorised part of the Holy Quran.

Speaking, the special guest of honour, Hon. Murtala Abdullahi Dos described knowledge which Islam encouraged was a significant driver in the process of human growth and development.

He cited Iqra” meaning read” as the first revelation to the Prophet who God commanded to read.

The Sokoto state House of Assembly lawmaker said Islamic knowledge was all encompassing in life as it teaches pity, morals , respect , discipline and fear of God among other aspects of humanity while pointing out that education was a cardinal aspect of the state government 9point smart agenda with emphasis on religious and Arabic education.

He reminded the graduands that the knowledge acquired must be reflected in their course of routine activities in the true spirit of the teachings of Islam while assuring that he would do everything humanly possible to ensure support for the school.

” Is not all about excellence. I will also like to encourage parents to remain committed to the education of their children for good morals and discipline”, he said as he donated the sum of N50,000.”

Earlier, the Islamiyya Head Teacher, Dr Siraj Muhammad Siraj said the school was established in 2004 with a class room and a thatched roofed structure with a population of 12 students.

He said the school has so far graduated 191 students since inception to date.

Dr Siraj however, said the school which currently has three blocks of 1 classroom each while allowed a mosque as an extension for teaching activities was experiencing challenges of funds , inadequate teachers and space for expansion.

” As it is parts of the roofing are leaking during raining season. The classrooms need total renovation”

” Unfortunately, the school is fully registered with the state arabic and Islamic board and has never enjoyed any intervention scheme nor considered for any support as the practice.

” Most parents are not helping matters for refusing to pay the little fees charged their children.

” I personally inject my little resources on monthly basis to pay teachers as sacrifice just to ensure teaching and learning continue as sacrifice.

” We are appealing to the government through the board to please extend support to us for the future and development of our children in the light of promoting Islam”, he called.

In their separate remarks, Director General, History and Cultural Bureau,Sokoto , Alhaji Bala Muhammad Mabera , Sani Suleiman and DPO Muhammad Hassan Buda Mabera called on the graduands to imbibe the virtues of the teachings of the Holy Prophet and appealed to parents to see education as life line for peace, unity, patience, good morals and sacrifice .

In their messages, the two preachers, Dr Nasiru Sani Dangoggo and Malam Nasiru Shuni stressed the relevance of acquiring Islamic education and knowledge to humanity explaining that the duo were driven by orientation,character , discipline , sacrifice and worship of Allah.

” We pray the knowledge acquired by the graduands will attract to humanity the blessings and discipline in accordance with the teachings of islam by the grace of Allah”, they concluded as three graduands , Ahmed Bashir, Hamza, Ahmed Abubakar and Umar Muhammad Siraj emerged among others presented with prizes for excelling at different categories.