Jigawa Speaker escape impeachments

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse

More than twenty members of the Jigawa state Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Umar Namadi and the leadership of the Jigawa state House of Assembly.

The recent declaration of vote of confidence on the Jigawa state governor and the leadership of the Jigawa state Assembly reflects the recognition of their leadership style in moving Jigawa state forward

This development arose following rumors of an impeachment attempt against the speaker HARUNA ALIYU DANGYATIN.

Sources close to the assembly gathered that this might not be unconnected with an emergency session called at the instance of the Speaker which affirm the support and approval of the governing officials in steering the state towards progress and development.

The session Wich endorsed Governor Namadi and Speaker HARUNA ALIYU DANGYATIN was seconded by a member representing Mallam madori state constituency who move the motion to pass the vote of confidence on Governor and the speaker says a lot has been achieved under the leadership of the eigth Assembly particularly in passing laws and complementing government effort to achieve progress and development in jigawa state.

He mentioned some of the development recorded among which are resolutions and laws designed to harness economic growth and support governor Umar Namadi to FasTrack development initiative in the state.

He added that part of these are the state financial laws, amendment bills establishing various education centres meant to achieve development,screening and confirmation of commissioner Nominees among other several stride the assembly undertaken to realized it’s roles of law making body.

He believes that the passing of vote of confidence on the speaker and Governor acknowledges their commitment to good governance,strategic decision making,and effective implementation of policies that benefit the citizens and contribute to the overall growth of the state.

“Indeed the vote of confidence serves as a testament to their leadership capabilities in addition to positive impact they make on the states socio economic landscape”

It also signifies the unity and solidarity among the members in working together towards a common goal of improving the quality of lives of people in Jigawa state.

Above all the declaration highlights the trust and belief in the governor and leadership of the assembly to continue their work in advancing the states welfare and prosperity.

In his remark Speaker of the eigth Assembly HARUNA ALIYU DANGYATIN commend the twenty members who declared their confidence in him and pledged to carry everyone along with a view to justify the confidence reposed in him.

With this development the move to change the leadership of the Jigawa state eight assembly has been laid to rest.