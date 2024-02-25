8.4 C
New York
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo Woman Rescued From Suicide Attempt Over Hunger In Tinubu Administration

S/East
Eleven Days After Cabinet Dissolution, Stakeholders Lobby For Appointment Slots In Dollars, Imo Governor Yet To Constitute Excos
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

A young woman, whose identity remains undisclosed on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, was on the brink of ending her life in Owerri, Imo State, driven by the depths of hunger and despair gripping the nation.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene near the River Nwaorie, located close to the bustling Warehouse Junction (Orlu Road Junction), the woman, visibly emaciated had approached street vendors with a paltry sum of ₦400 and her mobile phone.

She pleaded with someone to hold her belongings as she expressed her intention to end her life.

Witnesses recounted their shock as the woman darted towards the river, her desperation palpable.

READ ALSO  Erosion Control: Idemili South Chairman seals Burrow pits in Oba 

However, swift action by alert passersby, particularly the intervention of courageous youths, prevented her from taking the plunge into the river.

Despite her resistance and apparent fainting during the struggle, the collective efforts of those present managed to revive her, administering blood tonic syrups as part of lifesaving measures.

A psychologist, Dr Rufus Enwere, who spoke on the incident said the harrowing incident underscores the grim reality faced by many Nigerians amidst the prevailing economic crisis and escalating hardship in the country since the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

“The woman’s extreme act serves as a distressing reminder of the dire consequences of widespread hunger and deprivation gripping the nation” he said

READ ALSO  Anambra monarch sues Soludo, 4 others for N50m over withdrawal of his chieftaincy certificate

Despite attempts to ascertain her identity or glean any information about her background, such efforts proved futile at the time of reporting.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
BREAKING: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions On Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Erosion Control: Idemili South Chairman seals Burrow pits in Oba 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.