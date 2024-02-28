8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Hunger: Why NLC Suspended 2-Day Nationwide Protest

National
Only our members 'll  partake in peaceful protest in Bauchi - NLC 
Only our members 'll  partake in peaceful protest in Bauchi - NLC 

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday night, suspended its two-day protest all over the country.

The Labour, in a communique at the end of its National Executive Council meeting, said the objectives of the protest were achieved on the first day of the demonstration.

“Consequently, NEC-in-session resolved as follows: to suspend street action for the second day of the Protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day,” the communique partly read.

Nigeria is battling rising inflation, food inflation, forex crisis, economic hardship and high cost of living occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy, attracting protests in parts of the country.

The Presidency had engaged labour leaders in a last-minute talks on Monday night but the meeting ended in a stalemate as the NLC insisted that the protest was going to hold.

READ ALSO  Gunshots As Hungry Arewa Youths Hijack Trucks, Steal Food Items In Niger State

Subsequently, the NLC grounded economic activities across the country on Tuesday, with labour leader Joe Ajaero, saying that the protest was about hunger and not just a clamour for a review of the minimum wage.

“You have to understand it. This protest is about hunger. What of those who are not working? The minimum wage, when will it be completed? When will it be implemented? What will be the minimum wage that will remove hunger?” Ajaero queried.

However, in its communique late Tuesday, the first day of the protest, the highest organ of the NLC suspended “street action for the second day of the Protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day”.

READ ALSO  Defense Chief holds peace initiative in Southern Kaduna

“However, Nationwide action continues tomorrow with simultaneous Press Conferences across all the states of the federation by the state Councils of the Congress including the National Headquarters.

“To reaffirm and extend the 7-days ultimatum by another 7 days which now expires on the 13th day of March, 2024 within which the Government is expected to implement all the earlier agreement of the 2nd day of October, 2023 and other demands presented in our letter during today’s nationwide protest.

“To meet and decide on further lines of action if on the expiration of the 14days Government refuses to comply with the demands as contained in the ultimatum.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
ASMATA PG inaugurates United Petrochemical Association in Onitsha 
Next article
Aftermath Of Edo APC Guber Primary : Party Under Pressure To Remove Imo Governor, Uzodimma As Chairman, Progressive Govenors Forum.

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Lifting Of Sanctions Imposed On Niger, Others By ECOWAS Spearheaded By President Tinubu Not The Nonentity Sani Daura

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.