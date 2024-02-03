Anambra Power Policy and Bill Ready for Lawmakers’ Consideration — Power Commissioner

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a pivotal move towards enhancing its energy landscape, Anambra State is on the verge of establishing the Anambra State Electricity Market, while also aiming to make a significant point with the proposed Anambra State Power Policy and Bill.

The State’s Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, disclosed this while speaking at the tripartite meeting of Power Commissioners Forum, Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the Federal Ministry of Power, which recently held at the Power House, Abuja.

The gathering, which was also attended by the Honourable Minister of Power, Adebayo A. Adelabu and the Director of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), among other dignitaries, focused on the development of sub national electricity markets, the national electricity policy and strategic implementation plan, and also became a platform for highlighting Anambra State’s achievements and commitment to advancing its power sector.

Addressing the Forum, Commissioner Chukwuemeka, who was also the South-East Representative of the Council of Energy Commissioners in Nigeria, took the opportunity to emphasize Governor Soludo’s dedication to investing in the power sector. He pointed to the state’s remarkable achievements, especially in overcoming Right of Way (RoW) challenges, a significant hurdle for executing power projects. He also highlighted the substantial improvement in power supply since the inception of Governor Soludo’s administration and credited the successful collaboration with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

Crucially, Engr. Chukwuemeka announced that the draft Anambra State Power Policy and Electricity Bill, vital for establishing the Anambra State Electricity Market, were ready for presentation before the State Assembly.

According to him, these initiatives align with the opportunities presented by the Electricity Amendment Act, 2023.

He further spotlighted the effective resolution of Right of Way (RoW) challenges pivotal for key projects like the Umuchu and Aguleri 2x60MVA substations. This accomplishment, he said, coupled with the expected timely completion of the Umuchu substation, signifies a transformative milestone poised to significantly bolster power supply in Anambra State. Engr. Chukwuemeka also credited the improved power supply being enjoyed in the State now to Anambra State’s strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), shedding more lights on the state’s forward-thinking initiative.

He additional shared insights on the presence of Prepare Meter Manufacturing factory in Anambra, a groundbreaking facility, he said, does not only underscore the state’s proactive stance but also effectively addresses the persistent metering gap in the State, while also ensuring a more efficient and equitable distribution of electricity.

According to the Commissioner, Anambra State, under Governor Soludo’s strategic leadership, is positioning itself to harness the opportunities presented by the evolving energy landscape, while also becoming a pivotal player in shaping the future of the energy sector.