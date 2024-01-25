Imo Police Did Not Rescue Me From Kidnappers’, Eze Ohiri Counters

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The immediate past Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri has countered the media report crediting his recent freedom from kidnapper’s den to the tactical intervention of the operatives of Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking to Newsmen at his Obi-Orodo palace on Thursday 25th January,2024, Eze Ohiri noted that he would have choose to keep quiet hence the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command had earlier dismissed their claims but as a matter of fact deemed it necessary to keep the records straight by letting members of the general public know that Police did not play any role for him to regain freedom.

He disclosed that his freedom from his abductors was a superlative devine intervention of the Almighty God, his powerful prayers, monitory involvement, support of his community members, friends and well wishers.

Narrating his ordeal, Eze Ohiri said that he came back to celebrate the 2023 Christmas and new year,2024 with his people of Obi-Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State only for him to woke up at the early hours of January 6, 2024 and entered into hands of the men of “under world” after visiting one of his old Boys and senior student during their days in Secondary School, Emmanuel College Owerri who lives hails and lives in same community with him.

He disclosed that when he was coming back at about 8:30 am, he unfortunately met able-bodied men within his Palace who also came in their own vehicle double-crossed his vehicle and whisked him out in their own vehicle after a horrible struggle.

Hear him,”I was forced into their own vehicle amidst that horrible struggling, but I thank God that nobody was shot, because they were with guns. That was how it happened, thanked God, my Cousin brother smartly introduced himself to them as my driver and he was freed,but they blind-folded me and zoomed off to unknown destination. I was first of all kept in an uncompleted building before I was transferred to another place. Within twelve days I spent in their,I saw hell. At first instance, it looked as if they have some special scores to settle with traditional rulers and politicians,but luckily for me their leader came to the camp and ordered them not to torture me that I am a decent man. At that point,negotiation begins between my people and the kidnappers. That eventually resulted to me regaining freedom after first and second ransoms were paid.

They took me and another victim to Eziama-Obiato,a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area along Owerri-Onitsha Express Way at night after spending twelve days in their den. And from there,I found my way back to Owerri to Control Post where my people came and conveyed me back to my Palace”.