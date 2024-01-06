2025 Gov: Ngige Reveals How APC Will Defeat Soludo

From Joshua Chibuzom

Former governor and ex-minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, boldly predicts the All Progressives Congress (APC) will seize control from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra during the 2025 elections.

Speaking from his residence in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area, Ngige assured journalists that internal divisions within the APC would not hinder their victory. He affirmed that efforts would be made to reconcile conflicting factions before the crucial 2025 gubernatorial contest.

Acknowledging the existence of two APC factions in the state, Ngige, often regarded as the father and face of APC in Anambra, emphasized the need for unity among members. He lamented that new entrants sometimes overlook the contributions of longstanding members who have dedicatedly served the party through various political transitions.

Ngige, a seasoned politician, highlighted the historical journey of the party from its roots in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to its current manifestation as the APC. Despite acknowledging disagreements within the party, he expressed confidence that the experienced leadership within the APC would successfully navigate and resolve internal conflicts.

In an optimistic tone, Ngige asserted that the APC would diligently address its challenges, signaling a strong bid to assume control of Anambra in 2025. He emphasized the importance of hard work and cautioned against electoral malpractices, signaling an end to the era of manipulating results behind closed doors.

Ngige, who disclosed he was on sabbatical, hinted at deciding his future political endeavors by May 2025. Meanwhile, APC chieftain George Moghalu cautioned against candidate imposition, urging new entrants to align with the party’s democratic processes for a successful 2025 campaign. Moghalu stressed the need for unity within the party.