Kaduna monarch orders payment of 10,000 to varsity graduates, primaries 20,000, divorce 10,000 as dowry

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The paramount Chief of the Takad people in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, His Highness, Mr. Tobias Nkom, Agwam Takad 1 has ordered the payment of 20,000 for University graduates, Secondary 15,000, Primary 20,000, and divorcee 10,000 as dowry to be received by parents sending their daughters into marriage in the land.

The monarch who stated this during the 2023 A’kat cultural festival at Fadan Atakar over the weekend, said dowry payment on females was known to be token amounts being received by parents to give out their daughters into marriage.

” The practice of demanding high prices is totally against the established Takad traditions and culture, adding

the Takad Traditional Council is also against the practice of monetization requirements are of great

concerns as we are not selling our daughters.

He lamented that the Traditional Council was aware of the rising bride prices being imposed on their daughters when it comes to marriage arrangements.

” After due consideration of the foregoing concerns about marriage, the Takad Traditional Council wishes to announce that a Primary School educated lady will attract a dowry of Twenty Thousand Naira (N20,000.00) only or less than that amount, Secondary School educated lady will attract a dowry of Fifteen Thousand Naira, (N15,000.00) only or less than that amount.

Adding, ” University or Tertiary educated lady will attract a dowry of ten Thousand Naira (N10,000.00) only or less than that amount and divorcee popular called (Suwalli) lady will attract a dowry of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000.00) only or less than that amount.

” The Takad Traditional Council is demanding immediate compliance across the Takad Chiefdom on the categories of dowries on daughters of Takad Land accordingly. Any deviation

from the stipulated dowries by parents will amount to an outright sale of our daughters.” He declared.

While commenting on the security, he requested people still living in IDP camps as a result of attacks by terrorists to return to their homes since there was relative peace.

He further called on the Kaura Local Government Authority, the Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government to please come to their aid in terms of building materials for the rebuilding of Zangang District that was destroyed, Zilan and Matan villages in Mifi District between the years of 2013 to 2019.

