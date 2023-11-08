8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Soludo mourns 3 Tansi college students struck by lightning

S/East
Soludo mourns 3 Tansi college students struck by lightning
Gov Soludo

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, has extended deepest condolences to the Tansi International College community over the loss of three of their students in a lightning accident.

Soludo sent his message in a Statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lightning struck the school football pitch on Saturday while students were playing football in the rain and hit nine of them.

The deceased students were Obi Chukwunwuike, 16, from Nteje, Anambra, Obeta Uchechukwu, 16, from Nsukka, Enugu State, and Usulor Chidubem from Ezza, Ebonyi State.

Soludo said he acknowledged the magnitude of the loss to the State and offered prayers to God to grant both the school and the bereaved families the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss

READ ALSO  Imo Students Embarrass Governor Uzodimma During Campaign Visit

Soludo urged students to seek shelter indoors and abstain from outdoor activities under the rains, as lightning can strike without warning.

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may solace find its way to the hearts of the grieving families, the Tansi International College community, and the entirety of Anambra,” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
INEC won’t count votes in polling units where there’s violence – Yakubu

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Onitsha Niger Bridge fire disaster: normalcy returns as FRSC removes burnt vehicles

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.