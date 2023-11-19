Sokoto: Former President Shagari’s family residence gutted by fire

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Fire outbreak has gutted the Former President late Shehu Aliyu Shagari’s family House in Sokoto weekend .

The house is located at Gobirawa area in Sokoto metropolis was said to being accommodating at least 20 family members of late Shagari ,although no lost of life and the cause of the incident has not yet known .

Eye witness confirmed that properties worth billions of naira was said to be destroyed by the inferno as the fire over powered the efforts of the good Samaritan in the area to evacuate some valuable properties and control the fire failed.

However,people in the area booed the fire service personnel who arrived the venue late saying “Bama so”, Bama so”, means we don’t want ,we don’t want .

A neighbour to the house ,Alhaji Umaru Sarkin Zangon, said the fire outbreak started around 11 O’clock on Saturday morning and razed the entire resident of the late Shagari.

He stated that all efforts by the people of the area to quench the fire at early stages before the arrival of the fire service proved abortive .

Aisha ,a resident of the area said the fire which gutted the house of the former president further escalated to the neighbouring houses do the lateness of the service vehicles to arrive the incident scene on time.

She further noted that the fire fighting vehicle arrived the scene with inadequate water after had gone greater .

Also a grand son of late Shagri ,Attahiru Shehu revealed that he was at home when he heard shouting of people raising awareness and seeking help ,also noted that despite late arrival to incident scene ,the fire service complained of insufficient water in their tanks.

Commenting on the issue ,an officer with the State Fire Service,Tanimu Bawa Kasarawa said he received three distress calls of fire outbreaks same time in different locations that include Gidan Dilo,Arkilla and that of Gobirawa .

The officer remembered that he received the distress calls of the former president by 1.13 pm and immediately released the vehicles to former president house by 1.15 prompt .