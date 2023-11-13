Police foil terrorists attack in Katsina, rescue 3 kidnap victims

8.4 C
Crime
The Katsina Police Command foiled a suspected kidnap attempt at Gogalo village, in Jibia local government area of the state and rescued three kidnap victims.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Katsina by ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, the spokesman of the command.

“On Nov. 11, at about 10:46pm, information was received at the Jibia divisional police station that armed bandits wielding dangerous weapons such as the AK-47 rifle, shooting sporadically, attacked the village and kidnapped three persons.

“Upon recceiving this report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Jibia, promptly mobilised a search and rescue team to the scene.

“The team continued to comb the surrounding bushes until Nov. 12, at about 6am, the team succeeded in tracking down the suspected kidnappers, engaging them in a gun duel.

“All the kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds,” Abubakar-Sadiq said.

