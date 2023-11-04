8.4 C
Imo 2023: Citizens in Rivers State Drum Support for PDP, Recount Insecurity, Poverty Experienced Under Uzodimma Administration

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Special Correspondent

Citizens of Imo State in Rivers State have vowed to go any length within the ambit of the law to ensure that Senator Samuel Anyanwu better addressed as Samdaddy is elected Governor of Imo State in the November 11 governorship election.

The Imo indigenes under the platform of Imo Citizens in Rivers State Union in conjunction with Motor Spare Parts Dealers Union made the firm declaration when they received the PDP candidate at Ikoku in Diobu Port Harcourt on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The Chairman of the Spare Parts Dealers, Mr. Festus Onyenwe said members of the union are worried about the unfortunate developments in Imo State and will return home to vote for Samdaddy having seen him as the best option for the State.

The Youth Leader of Imo Citizens in Rivers Union, Charles Ibekwe, said it was sad that they didn’t frequently visit the State in recent years as they did before due to insecurity.

Ibekwe who accused the present leadership of the State of brutality and insensitivity said the Imo youths in Rivers State will empty themselves in Imo to ensure Samdaddy becomes Governor.

Ibekwe said: “We are not happy that we no longer visit our State the way we used to. Owerri was a desired entertainment and hospitality destination for us but today we can no longer go there freely. The worst is that the government of the day want to suppress any opposing voice. We will not allow that to continue.”

