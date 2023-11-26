8.4 C
Gov Aliyu directs renovation of gutted residence of ex president Shagari 

N/West
Gov Aliyu directs renovation of gutted residence of ex president Shagari
Shagari's burnt house

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Dr Ahmed Aliyu ,the Governor of Sokoto State has directed the total renovation of the first residence of former President Shehu Shagari that was burnt  by fire last week.

Governor Aliyu gave the directive shortly after visiting the burnt house to assess the extent of damage caused by the inferno.

He described the inferno as catastrophic and unfortunate, describing the burnt house as historic not  only to Sokoto State  but the country as a whole.

“To us, this house is of great historical importance being the first residence of the former Nigeria’s first democratically-elected  President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari.

“Its like a historical
monument to the upcoming generation, therefore, we’ll renovate this house,” Aliyu added.

Governor Aliyu commiserated with the family of the late
President over the inferno and prayed  Almighty Allah to prevent the recurrence of the disaster.

He thanked the Almighty Allah that no life was lost in the inferno,
and appealed to the family to see it as an act of God.

It could be recalled that the former
President’s residence was razed down by fire on the 18th of this month,leading to the loss of many properties.

The Governor was taken round the affected portion of the burnt house by some of the family members of the former President.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by the APC leader in the State,Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, his Deputy, Kabiru Kware, State APC Chairmam, Isa Saddiq Achida,Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers and Special Assistants, among others.

