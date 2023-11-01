1 feared dead, 5 injured, 30 vehicles, 20 buildings smashed as Iyiowa Odekpe landlords association election turns bloody 

By Chuks Eke

A yet-to-be identified middle-aged man was feared dead yesterday, while five others sustained various degrees of injuries when an irate youths went on rampage at Iyiowa-Odekpe community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, aftermath of last Mondays Iyiowa-Odekpe landlords association.

Also at the last count, no fewer than 30 vehicles, 20 buildings and other properties estimated at over N100 million were equally destroyed byt he youths,purportedly working for those identified as indigenes of the area.

It was gathered that trouble started when non indigenes of the landlords Association in the area conducted an election that brought in Sunday Obinze-led new executive committee which countered last Sunday’s election of indigenes that brought in a parallel landlords association in the area.

Infuriated by the gut of the non indigenes to create a factional landlords association, the indigenous members allegedly unleashed the youths on the non indigenes who are being supported by Board of Trustees of the association.

Consequently, the indigenes in a bid to hold firm to the leadership of the community, sponsored a candidate of their own choice and conducted election last Sunday, ahead of the election of the landlords association billed for last Monday.

As the non indigenous landlords association members were conducting the election on Monday at Creative Model School, the Odekpe youths stormed the scene and sacked the entire people, destroyed the chairs, tables, electoral materials, vehicles, buildings, among others.

The landlords association who insisted on conducting the election, relocated to another place where they successfully conducted the election and Hon. Sunday Obinze, was declared the winner.

Dissatisfied with the successful conduct of the election that produced Obinze as the President of the landlords association, the Ogbaru youths went on rampage early Tuesday morning, invaded residential homes of the newly elected executive members, attacked them, inflicted injuries on them, loited their shops and above all smashéd vehicles, buildings, factories, among others.

Reacting, the Presidents-elect of the association, Obinze, said, “At about 7.30 am this morning, some youths from Ogbaru, stormed my house, set my car ablaze, smashed the glass windows, doors, collected N3.8 million cash meant for workers. The hoodlums equally went to a big soap factory belonging to our Vice-President elect, Uchenna Ike and destroyed the factory.

“They must pay for the damages and car, including those of other people. What they destroyed worth over #30million. One person is almost dead, and over 15 people sustained various degrees of injuries. The igwe of Odekpe and the PG, Innocent Nwanosike, sent the youths, the youths made it known to us when they were doing the destruction,” he stated.

Also the secretary, Okolie Chukwunonso, stated that the youths broke into his pharmacy and removed #4million used for POS business, carted away his barbing equipments, provisions in his shop, among others.

He accused the President General of Odekpe, Chief Innocent Nwanosike and Igwe Onyia of Odekpe of being brains behind the destructions that resulted in residents vacating the community.

An industrialist, who was elected the Vice President, Chief Uchenna Ike, confirmed that five vehicles and his factory were destroyed in his industry, including those of other people within his premises.

“After destroying my factory, and bolting away with my money, they relocated to my residence and smashed the doors, windows and other properties when they came in. Scores were injured and I want Governor Soludo to come to our rescue,” he pleased.

Mr Godwin Nweke whose phone was snatched from him by the hoodlums, and wife hit with hammer, cried for help to Governor Soludo adding that he has no business with their election issue.

In a swift reaction, the accused President General of Odekpe community, Innocent Nwanosike, said he heard of the mayhem lamenting the damages.

“This case would have been amicably solved by the court or Government instead of resorting to violence. This case is election matter, who will be the President of the landlords association,” he disclosed.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ikenga Tochukwu, (DSP), said the police were on top of the situation, adding that the injured one is receiving medical attention in a nearby hospital.