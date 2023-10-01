Trouble For Tinubu As US Court Okays Release Of School Records

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the troubles of the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have worsened.

This is as Judge Nancy Maldonado ruled in favor in the suit brought by the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku.

The ruling ordered Chicago State University to Release Bola Tinubu’s Academic Records, and gives Monday 2nd October 2023 As Deadline. Judge Maldonado also noted that any request for stay of this judgement from Tinubu will be denied.

The PDP Presidential candidate had requested through the US Courts to allow and/or direct the Chicago University to release the academic records of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The PDP presidential candidate had made the request following clear evidence that the degree certificate purported awarded by the university that was presented by the Tinubu camp may be fake or falsified.

Abubakar Atiku according to available information intend to prove that President Tinubu lied under oath in the information presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] – thus meaning he committed perjury. An offense that threatens his continued stay as the President of Nigeria.

Credible sources revealed to 247ureports.com that the records from the school may reveal that Tinubu did not attend the school.

