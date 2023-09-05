Gunshots Rent the Air, Protesters Block Roads, Burn Tyres, As Security Operatives Kill Truck Driver in Lagos

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Heavy gunshots is reportedly renting the air in Lagos, following the killing of a truck driver by some security operatives in the State.

According to reports, the incident

started at the Mile 2 axis of the State, before escalating to the other parts.

It was also gathered that the angry touts (touts) took their protest the roads and are also burning tyres. This, reports said, resulted to gunshots booming in the area when the police arrived.

Speaking with journalists, a source in the area said: “Everywhere is blocked, and there is no movement between Mile 2 and Apapa.

“I cannot see well again; teargas has entered my eyes!” the Special Correspondent wailed as gunshots rent the air and a policeman could be heard ordering him to leave the area.

Although, the circumstances surrounding the death of the of the truck driver could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was however, gathered that security operatives are currently making frantic efforts to bring the situation under control.

More details later…