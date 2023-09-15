Gov Uzodinma Reinstates Sacked Commissioner Few Weeks To Imo Governorship Poll

By Special Correspondent

Price Ford Ozumba has been reinstated as the Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

His reinstatement was made public in the evening of Thursday, September 14, 2023. It comes about two months to the Governorship election in the State. Governor Uzodinma is seeking a second term in office.

Ozumba was first appointed Commissioner by Uzodinma in December, 2021, but removed from office by the Governor March, 2023, in the wake of the botched State Congress of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC following a fracas which led to the destruction of properties and injuries, allegedly suffered by some delegates to the Congress.

In April 2022, he was a victim of what has been described as the politically induced insecurity in the State. Unknown gunmen invaded his country home in Umuhu-Okabia, Orsu Local Government Area, and razed it down. Mercifully, there was no casualty.

An accomplished Public Relations guru, Ozumba was, recently, elected a Member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR.

His reinstatement to his former office by the Governor is a befitting acknowledgement of his capacity, and the Governor’s magnanimity as a Leader.