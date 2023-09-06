8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Search
Subscribe

BREAKING: Tinubu increases price of prepaid meter

National

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates the hardship on the common residents of Nigeria have increased. This is as the Tinubu administration promises of palliative continues to linger unfulfilled.

The Tinubu administration has announced increase in the price of prepaid electric meters.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), a single phase pre paid meter would now cost N81,975.16k from the N58,661.69k while three phase pre paid meters is increased to N143,836.10k from N109,684.36k.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Iyienu Mission Hospital Upgraded To Teaching Hospital
Next article
BREAKING: Police Arrests NLC Officials For Enforcing Strike Order In Imo

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  IPOB: Ekpa Dares Ohanaeze Youths, Declares 3 Weeks Curfew To Protest Against Kanu’s Detention

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.