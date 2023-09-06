BREAKING: Tinubu increases price of prepaid meter

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates the hardship on the common residents of Nigeria have increased. This is as the Tinubu administration promises of palliative continues to linger unfulfilled.

The Tinubu administration has announced increase in the price of prepaid electric meters.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), a single phase pre paid meter would now cost N81,975.16k from the N58,661.69k while three phase pre paid meters is increased to N143,836.10k from N109,684.36k.