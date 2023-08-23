8.4 C
Crime
Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Police Net For Burying Newborn Baby Alive
By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Now fewer than 12 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, have been arrested for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive in Rivers State.

The suspects were arrested at the Andoni waterfront in Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Wednesday morning.

The chairman of the Port Harcourt Local Government Authority Area Security Watch, Victor Ohaji, who disclosed the unfortunate development to reporters, said the arrest followed the efforts of the police and the security outfit.

He told newsmen that a tip-off had alerted them to the nefarious activities of the suspects, and it was not difficult to locate a place that showed signs of being freshly dug and covered at the waterfront.

“When we dug the place, we saw a newborn baby, a bouncing baby boy. Very fine boy that they buried. We called the Situation Officer of Eagle Island and informed him of our discovery so that he could relate to the Divisional Police Officer. The police and neighbourhood watchmen joined us, and we started going around Eagle Island to see if we could find the suspects,” he said.

