Gov Bala Mohammed Swears In 24 Commissioners, Assigns Portfolios

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sworn-in and assigned portfolios to twenty four commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

The Governor sworn in the Commissioners today in Bauchi and advised them to reduce the cost of governance and fear God in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities, saying they are not appointed to enrich selves.

Governor Bala told the commissioners to regularly visit their communities, establish trust and openness in the affairs of the government.

He said his administration advocates better performance, inclusiveness without compromising merit as well as re-strategizing and redoubling efforts to providing more dividends of democracy to citizenry, and reminded them that although they have been chosen as representatives of their respective constituents, their appointment was based on competence, track record of performance, integrity, patriotism and commitment.

He urged the members of the State Executive Council to justify the confidence reposed on them by working hard to ensure the success of his New Bauchi Project 2 which was initially developed in the twenty local government areas with a view to improving lives of the citizen.

Governor Bala said the macro economic fundamentals and landscape generated revenue, adding that his administration will, in collaboration with the Federal Government provide more palliative to the citizens, saying there should be mutual understanding, cooperation and synergy between the commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, principal officers and staff of their respective ministries, emphasized the need not to take the oath of allegiance as mere formalities.

He warned that no commissioner is better than the other, calling on them not to abuse offices by allowing their individual interests override official duties.

The governor said, accountability and transparency will always be the guiding principles of his administration, saying collaboration with security agencies, stakeholders and traditional institutions is paramount and advised them to be accessible and committed, Mohammed said consultation and adherence to team work is paramount.

Those sworn-in include Maiwada Bello as commissioner Ministry of Naturally Resources, Ibrahim Gambo Works and Transport, Mahmoud Babamaji Abubakar Commerce and Industry, Danlami Ahmed Kawule Housing and Environment and Lydia Haruna Tsammani ministry of Higher Education

Others include Ahmed Sarki Jalam Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza Religious Affairs, Usman Santuraki Information, Abdul Hassan Culture and Tourism, Muhammad Salees Ministry for Youth and Sports Development.

Yakubu Adamu is to head the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Usman Abdulkadir Moddibo Power, Science and Technology, Hajara Jibrin Gidado Women Affairs and Child Development, Farouk Mustapha Rural Development and Special Duties, Hajara Yakubu Wanka Humanitarian Affairs while Aminu Hammayo maintains Ministry of Budget and Multilateral Affairs, Hassan El-Yakub SAN was posted to Ministry of Justice, Muhammad Hamisu Shira Corporative, Small and Medium Enterprises, Simon Madugu Agriculture, Abubakar Abdulhamid Bununu Security and Internal Affairs, Jamila Muhammad Dahiru Education, Dr. Adamu Umar Sambo Health, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki Water Resources and Amina Muhammad Katagum Ministry Land and Survey.

The State Chief Judge Justice Rabiu Talatu Umar presided over the exercise in accordance with the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

